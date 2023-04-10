Home » India » Shooting Stones from Hillock Blocks Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Shooting Stones from Hillock Blocks Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

The restoration work on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, has not started yet officials said

Published By: News Desk

PTI

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 13:36 IST

Banihal, India

The road was blocked at Chamalwas, five km ahead of Banihal town, around 9.45 am, the officials said. (File Image/ANI)
The road was blocked at Chamalwas, five km ahead of Banihal town, around 9.45 am, the officials said. (File Image/ANI)

The traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended on Monday following shooting stones from a hillock overlooking the strategic road in Ramban district, officials said.

The road was blocked at Chamalwas, five km ahead of Banihal town, around 9.45 am, the officials said.

The restoration work on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, has not started yet, they said, adding the road clearance agency has moved its men and machinery to clear the debris.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 10, 2023, 13:11 IST
last updated: April 10, 2023, 13:36 IST
