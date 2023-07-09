Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
Home » India » Shop Owner in Coastal Karnataka Sets His Labourer on Fire Leading to Death, Arrested

Shop Owner in Coastal Karnataka Sets His Labourer on Fire Leading to Death, Arrested

The man allegedly set Gajnana, the labourer, on fire and then tried to misrepresent it as an electrocution

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 13:18 IST

Karnataka, India

A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.(Representational Image: PTI)
A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.(Representational Image: PTI)

A 32-year-old grocery shop owner has been arrested from Mulihithlu here on charges of murdering his labourer by setting him on fire and later passing it off as an electrocution, police said. Mangaluru South police arrested the accused, Tausif Hussain, on Saturday based on evidence after questioning local residents in the vicinity, city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said.

top videos
  • Arjun Bijlani On 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya-ShivShakti' & Hosting 'India's Got Talent' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Film, With References To Hitler, Leaves Fans Confused
  • Ranveer, Deepika Get Clicked | Anushka Misses London Vacation With Virat | SPKK Continues To Shine

    • The man allegedly set Gajnana, the labourer, on fire and then tried to misrepresent it as an electrocution. Police said the accused allegedly killed Gajnana over a minor dispute by setting him on fire. To cover up the crime, he falsely informed the people in the area that Gajnana had been electrocuted and was taken to a hospital for treatment, where the doctors pronounced him dead.

    After a preliminary investigation, police confirmed the incident to be a murder and the accused was arrested. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 09, 2023, 13:18 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 13:18 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App