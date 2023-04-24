Shopkeeper Injured in Firing by Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar: Militants shot at and injured a shopkeeper in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening, officials said here.

The ultras opened fire on Aqib Ahmad Dar (31) at Marhama in Anantnag district at around 9 pm, they added.

Dar was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

