Home » India » Shopkeeper Injured in Firing by Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Shopkeeper Injured in Firing by Militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

The ultras opened fire on Aqib Ahmad Dar (31) at Marhama in Anantnag district at around 9 pm, they added.

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 23:35 IST

Srinagar, India

Police have taken cognisance of the incident. (Representative Image/ Reuters)
Srinagar: Militants shot at and injured a shopkeeper in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening, officials said here.

Dar was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident.

Aashi Sadana

first published: April 24, 2023, 23:35 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 23:35 IST
