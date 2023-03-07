Aaftab a Trained Chef, Knew How to Preserve Flesh: What Cops Told Court About Shraddha Walkar Murder

Delhi Police on Tuesday told the Saket court that Aaftab Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, is a “trained chef" and knows how to preserve flesh.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar’s body into several pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said the arguments on the charges have been heard and a short synopsis has been filed by the prosecution.

The legal aid counsel has sought time to address the arguments and the “remaining arguments on charge on March 20 at 2 pm", Judge Kakkar said.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad argued the charges against Poonawala, while advocate Javed Hussain appeared as the legal aid counsel for the accused.

Aaftab Had Peculiar Expertise in Handling Knives

The police said Poonawala had the requisite knowledge of disbursement, handling and preservation of flesh. The accused had also peculiar expertise in handling knives, said the police, adding circumstantial evidence in the case is strong and points to the guilt of accused and establishes that Aaftab murdered Walkar.

“He also had the requisite knowledge for cleaning the equipment used for butchering. The circumstantial evidence, in this case, is powerful and compelling as it is well-corroborated, consistent, and leads to a logical inference of the commission of murder by the accused. The strong and coherent chain of circumstantial evidence inescapably and logically points to the guilt of the accused."

The Delhi Police had filed the 6,629-page chargesheet in the case on January 24.

Aaftab Gifted Shraddha’s Ring to His New Girlfriend

The police said the accused, after murdering the victim, got into a new relationship within 1 week and subsequently gifted the victim’s ring to his new girlfriend which has been recovered from her.

Aaftab-Shraddha Sought Professional Help to Improve Relationship

The police said when Aaftab-Shraddha’s relationship went sour, the victim suffered physical assaults of serious nature from the accused. “These led to even filing of a complaint before the police and consequently medical treatment sought by and received by the victim. It is relevant to mention that despite all the disputes and differences, the accused and the victim continued to live together throughout this period except for a period of 2 days when the victim stayed in a hotel."

The police said they constantly tried to improve their relationship and even took professional help for the same.

“In order to improve their relationship, the accused and the victim went on a backpackers trip to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh etc. which ended in Delhi… During this trip, numerous witnesses came across the parties who depose relevant facts pertaining to their disputes and differences. It is relevant to mention that despite all the disputes and differences, the accused and the victim continued to live together throughout this period."

Aaftab Handled Shraddha’s Social Media, Bank Accounts After Her Murder

The police said Aaftab created a façade of Shraddha being alive after her murder. “This includes handling incoming voice calls on the phone of the victim, transfer of funds from the Victim’s Bank Account to the Accused’s Bank Account and vice-versa; handling of social media as well as banking accounts and Apps of the victim; handling instant messaging on the phone of the victim etc."

The police also said the accused thereafter made purchases for handling and disposal of the body of the victim viz., Hand Saw for Metal along with spare SawBlades; Paring-Knife; Chopper; Trash Bags, Refrigerator and its stand, Briefcase, Dry-Ice, Water and cleaning articles associated like disinfectants and deodorisers etc.

Aaftab Poonawalla Killed Shraddha Exactly Like He Threatened

The victim’s body was disposed of after cutting the victim’s body into 17 pieces at various locations matching the exact pattern which was described by the victim in her complaint before the police in Mumbai on November 23, 2020.

