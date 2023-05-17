Shraddha Walkar's Father Files Plea in Delhi Court Seeking Her Mortal Remains to Perform Last Rites

Vikas Walkar, the father of Shraddha Walkar who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, on Wednesday filed a petition in a Delhi court and sought permission that the mortal remains of his daughter should be handed over to him to conduct her last rites. The hearing into the matter will take place on May 22.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Vikas said that as a father, the biggest pain he carries is that he has not been able to conduct the last rites of his daughter even after a year of her death.

“The only demand we have is that Aaftab should be hanged to death for killing my daughter mercilessly," he said.

Vikas along with his relatives and some social workers accompanied by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya carried out a march today to Tehsildar’s office at Vasai, demanding a death penalty for Aaftab, strict action against the Maharashtra Police officers who allegedly delayed reporting missing case of Shraddha.

On May 9, a court in Delhi framed charges against Aaftab, who is allegedly strangled Shraddha on May 18 last year and sawed her body into several pieces, which he kept in a refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli.

The accused has been booked for offences under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The trail in the Shraddha Walkar murder case will begin from June 1.

The case came to fore in October last year when Shraddha’s friends reported that they have not been able to contact her in several months. After knowing this, her family reported a missing complaint at Manickpur police station after which the murder case was unearthed.

Earlier this year, Delhi Police filed a 6,636-page chargesheet in the Shraddha Walkar murder case wherein testimonies of 100 people, forensic and electronic evidences have been mentioned.