Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi Case: Woman Petitioner Approaches Muslim Side for Out-of-Court Settlement

One of the five women plaintiffs in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case has approached Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), the Muslim side, for an “out-of-court settlement", even as the others are in “no mood" for it.

The counsels representing the AIMC on Wednesday confirmed that they have received the offer from Jitendra Singh Visen, the chief of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS), who represents Rakhi Singh, one of the plaintiffs. Rekha Pathak, Sita Sahoo, Lakshmi Devi and Manju Vyas are the other plaintiffs in the case, which was filed in a local Varanasi court in August 2021 seeking right to worship Shringar Gauri Sthal on the Gyanvapi complex daily.

“Both Hindu and Muslim sides in the Gyanvapi case are at loggerheads. Both sides are fighting their battles in the court to prove themselves right. But in the backdrop of the ongoing legal battle, there are some anti-social elements who may take advantage of the situation in order to fulfill their nefarious designs," the letter addressed to AIMC reads.

It further reads that in “such a situation, it becomes the responsibility of both the parties to sort the matter out peacefully, keeping the law and order situation and sensitivity of the matter in mind. This would perhaps set an example before others. Hence, we invite you for the talks on the issue, maybe we can find a solution to the issue out of court".

SM Yasin, joint secretary, AIMC, said that they have received the letter sent through WhatsApp. “We have replied to the letter," he added, without divulging the details.