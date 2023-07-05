Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » House of Madhya Pradesh Man, Who Peed on Tribal, Being Bulldozed; CM Says 'Lesson for All' | WATCH

House of Madhya Pradesh Man, Who Peed on Tribal, Being Bulldozed; CM Says 'Lesson for All' | WATCH

Sidhi Viral Video: Pravesh Shukla's wife said that she stands by the law and there should be punishment for wrongdoings. The viral video showed the accused allegedly in an inebriated state urinating on the face of tribal man

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 14:49 IST

Sidhi, India

Sidhi Viral Video: CM Chouhan said that the state government will not spare him at any cost.
Sidhi Viral Video: CM Chouhan said that the state government will not spare him at any cost. (ANI)

Hours after Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra promised ‘bulldozer action’, Sidhi authorities reached the house of pee case accused can began demolishing it. Mishra on Wednesday morning told News18 that the BJP government will not hesitate to bulldoze the property of accused Pravesh Shukla if he has any illegal possessions.

The minister added that the government is already assessing accused Pravesh Shukla’s details and “a report will submitted" to him by “evening".

The Madhya Pradesh police has taken into custody Sidhi resident after his video, urinating on another man in an inebriated state, went viral. An senior officer said on Wednesday that Shukla is being interrogated and further legal action will be taken.

Addressing the media, Additional Superintendent of Police of Sidhi, Anjulata Patle, said, “We have taken the accused (Pravesh Shukla) into custody. He is under interrogation. Further legal action in the matter will be taken soon." A case has been registered against the accused under sections 294, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act."

Meanwhile, Shukla’s wife said that she stands by the law and there should be punishment for wrongdoings. “He is my husband. If something wrong has been done, what has to happen will happen. There should be punishment if something wrong was done," said said, adding that neither anyone was putting pressure on her nor she was being harassed by the police.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state government will not spare him at any cost and punishment of the accused will become a moral lesson for everyone.

“I have instructed to give the accused the strictest punishment. It should be a moral lesson for everyone. We won’t spare him. An accused has no religion, caste or party. Accused is an accused," he told reporters in Bhopal.

The incident took place in Kubri village in the district and the viral video shows the accused allegedly in an inebriated state urinating on the face of the man. The accused has been identified as Pravesh Shukla, a resident of Kubri village.

The victim has been identified as Dasmat Ravat (36), a resident of Karaundi village in the district.

According to the police, following the instruction of the chief minister, a case has been registered against the accused at Bahari police station in the district under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294, 504, section 3(1) (r)(s) of SC/ST Act and NSA has also been imposed on him.

    • Narottam Mishra on Tuesday reacted to the matter and said that this is a very condemnable incident. “Strict action will be taken against the accused," Mishra said.

    (with inputs from ANI)

    first published: July 05, 2023, 08:00 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 14:49 IST
