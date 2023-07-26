​Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Next Hearing in Sessions Court on August 9

A little over a year after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead, the Mansa Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Wednesday assigned the trial of the murder case to the district sessions court. All accused, including Lawrence Bishnoi, appeared through video-conferencing and the CJM has now fixed the next hearing in a sessions court on August 9.

Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa district.

While four other accused Goldy Brar, Lipin Nehra, Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother and his nephew Sachin Bishnoi Thapan are absconding and believed to be in hiding, 26 accused are lodged in different jails.

FIR FILED ON MAY 29, 2022

The Punjab police had filed a First Information Report (FIR) on May 29, 2022, after which the challan was presented in the CJM court. Subsequently, more supplementary challans have been presented in the case.

A total of 29 accused were arrested in the case. Of them, Jagrup Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Kussa were killed in an encounter, while Manmohan Singh Mohana and Mandeep Singh were killed in Goindwal Jail in Tarantarn district, leaving 25 accused. Another Joginder Singh Joga was added later.