Home » india » Regional Cinema » Sidhu Moose Wala’s Mother Pens An Emotional Note On His Birth Anniversary; Says ‘I Always Feel You’

Sidhu Moose Wala’s Mother Pens An Emotional Note On His Birth Anniversary; Says ‘I Always Feel You’

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's mother shared a long note for her son.

Curated By: Akriti Anand

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 16:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala with his mother
Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala with his mother

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala would have turned 29 years old today. However, his untimely death left fans and family sad. On this special day, his mother Charan Kaur took to her social handle and penned an emotional note remembering the singer.

She has written in the Punjabi language which reads, “Happy birthday son, on this day, my wishes and prayers came true when I held you for the first time, felt in the warmth of the bosom. And I came to know that Akal Purakh gave me a son. Blessings. I hope you know there was a slight redness on the small feet, who did not know that these small steps had travelled the whole world while sitting in the village, and thick eyes with which you would see and recognize the truth. They did not know that you were giving the generation of Punjab a different view of the world."

    • The post further reads, “Gone will be your pen, which was the identity of these qualities, which was held by your illusion-like small hands, which I did not know, that these hands had the ability to change the ages, and the head holding a precious crown like a turban had illusionary hair, which I did not know when I would tickle for the last time. If at that time the Akal Purakh had told me that the son of whom I had become a mother, he was born to guide the world to follow the path of truth and righteousness, I would have written the conspiracies and attacks in your account as my own. I would have written the parts, son. Of course, you don’t walk me around, see, I always feel you around me, son, be happy wherever you are, this is what I pray for on your birthday. I miss you so much today."

    In an unfortunate incident, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead at Punjab’s Jawaharke village of Mansa district on May 29 last year.

    first published: June 11, 2023, 16:41 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 16:49 IST
