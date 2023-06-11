Sidhu Moose Wala’s Mother Pens An Emotional Note On His Birth Anniversary; Says ‘I Always Feel You’

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala would have turned 29 years old today. However, his untimely death left fans and family sad. On this special day, his mother Charan Kaur took to her social handle and penned an emotional note remembering the singer.

She has written in the Punjabi language which reads, “Happy birthday son, on this day, my wishes and prayers came true when I held you for the first time, felt in the warmth of the bosom. And I came to know that Akal Purakh gave me a son. Blessings. I hope you know there was a slight redness on the small feet, who did not know that these small steps had travelled the whole world while sitting in the village, and thick eyes with which you would see and recognize the truth. They did not know that you were giving the generation of Punjab a different view of the world."