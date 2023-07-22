WATCH | Elderly Man Kicks, Thrashes Residents With Stick Over Parking Dispute in Delhi's Sant Nagar

An elderly man was seen kicking and thrashing a man and his female companion with a stick in an alleged clash over a parking dispute in Delhi’s Sant Nagar, as shown in a viral video on social media on Saturday.

In the video, a man in a blue t-shirt, accompanied by his female companion, is seen standing in front of a brown SUV car. The elderly Sikh man in a white t-shirt is then seen gesturing with a stick in his hand and speaking to the seemingly owner of the car. As the man begins to speak, the elderly man hits him. When the female companion in orange attempts to intervene, he aggressively pushes her away. Meanwhile, female supporters of the Sikh man then push the woman back while the turban-clad man continues to hit the victim from behind.

While three women, seemingly supporters of the Sikh man, confront the couple and move them slightly away from the scene, the elderly man continues to hit the man despite objections and attempts by the female companion. Some other women also push her during the confrontation.

The incident took place on June 23, Delhi Police said. On June 23, Amar Colony Police Station got a call about a fight in B-block of Sant Nagar, a senior police officer said.

According to the officer, a complaint was filed alleging that Daljeet Singh, his son Harjap Singh, his wife Kudrat Kaur and a few other family members had beaten up three people. Daljeet and Harjap were later arrested.

Following investigation, the police had added sections 354, 147, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the original FIR. These sections pertain to assault or rioting with deadly weapons.

In connection with the incident, an anticipatory bail plea from three women involved was rejected on two occasions. Subsequently, two women were arrested and remanded to judicial custody. However, one woman was granted interim protection by the high court.

The incident comes weeks after a 37-year-old man and his parents were allegedly attacked with sticks by their neighbors in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area over a parking dispute. The incident occurred on July 2 night when Kapil, a resident of Rohini, visited his parents in Mangolpuri. The accused, Diler Singh and his three sons, Sher Singh, Armaan, and Sibbo, assaulted Kapil regarding his motorcycle’s parking.