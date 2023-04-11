Sikh Riots 1984: Cong Leader Jagdish Tytler to be Questioned by CBI in Gurdwara Fire Case Today

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday. He will be questioned in a case related to a fire that took place at Delhi’s Pull Bangash Gurudwara during the 1984 Sikh riots. According to reports, new evidence has emerged in the case and Tytler has been called to the CFSL Lab for voice sampling.

Earlier in February this year, BJP had questioned the Congress for electing Jagdish Tytler as an AICC delegate to attend the party’s plenary session in Raipur, The Tribune had stated in an earlier report.

Back in 2019, a report was filed by the CBI before a single judge bench of the Karkardooma court, presided by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Amit Arora, with regard to the lie detector test conducted on Abhishek Verma, an eyewitness in the case, an ANI report had said.

Verma, a witness in the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots case, had filed a writ complaint with Delhi Police in 2017, requesting them to enhance his police protection following a death threat e-mail, the report further states.

The Pul Bangash Gurudwara fire case pertains to the killing of three Sikhs - Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and, Gurcharan Singh - at Gurudwara Pulbangash in North Delhi on November 1, 1984, a day after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.

Earlier in February 2019, noting the sensitive nature of the matter, the court had directed the CBI to expedite investigations into the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in which Tytler was given clean chit for his alleged role.

The case against Tytler was one of the three cases the Nanavati Commission had ordered to be reopened by the CBI in 2005. Tytler is accused of leading a mob in the 1984 Pul Bangash case in which three Sikhs were killed, the ANI report further stated.

During the infamous 1984 Sikh riots, 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, data suggests.

