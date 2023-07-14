Trends :Delhi FloodsChandrayaan-3Delhi Yamuna Bengaluru TrafficPM Modi in France
Breaking News
Earthquake of 7.4 Magnitude Strikes Alaska in US, Tsunami Warning Issued
Home » India » Sikkim Govt Orders Judicial Inquiry into Student Leader's Death

Sikkim Govt Orders Judicial Inquiry into Student Leader's Death

The death of Gurung became a burning issue in the state with many political parties and social organisations demanding a CBI investigation into it

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 12:22 IST

Gangtok (incl. Upper Tadong), India

Claiming that his body bore injury marks, Gurung's family alleged he was murdered (Image- Shutterstock)
Claiming that his body bore injury marks, Gurung's family alleged he was murdered (Image- Shutterstock)

The Sikkim government has constituted a one-man judicial commission to probe the unnatural death of a student leader, an official notification said.

The panel, under Justice N K Jain (Retd.), former chief justice of the High Court of Sikkim, will submit a report to the state government within one month.

Padam Gurung, who was the president of the Student Representative Council of Namchi Government College, was found dead in a drain in Kazitar area in Namchi district on June 28.

Claiming that his body bore injury marks, Gurung’s family alleged he was murdered.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Salman Khan Paid Rahul Roy's Hospital Bill: Why He Should Continue Helping Others & Why He Shouldn't
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ram Charan & Wife, Upasana Konidela Share A Glimpse Of Daughter Klin Kaara's Forest-Themed Nursery
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It

    • The death of Gurung became a burning issue in the state with many political parties and social organisations demanding a CBI investigation into it.

    Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, popularly known as P S Golay, visited the family of Gurung on Wednesday and assured them of a judicial probe.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 14, 2023, 12:22 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 12:22 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App