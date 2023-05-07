Trends :Kerala Boat TragedyCyclone MochaShraddha Walkar MurderManipur ViolenceNEET UG 2023
Home » India » Sikkim Rescues 128 Students from Violence-hit Manipur

Sikkim Rescues 128 Students from Violence-hit Manipur

Sikkim worked with the Manipur government for the safe passage of the students from their respective hostels to the airport

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 14:43 IST

Gangtok (incl. Upper Tadong), India

Flames and smoke rise from properties torched after violence broke out in Churachandpur district of Manipur on May 3, 2023. (File Photo/PTI)
Flames and smoke rise from properties torched after violence broke out in Churachandpur district of Manipur on May 3, 2023. (File Photo/PTI)

A total of 128 students of Sikkim were rescued from violence-hit Manipur, and were being brought back to the state on Sunday, officials said.

The stranded students were first brought to Kolkata on flights arranged by the state government from Imphal. From Kolkata, they boarded buses for Siliguri in northern West Bengal.

From Siliguri, they will be brought to the state capital Gangtok by SNT buses.

A doctor from Sikkim, who was posted in a far-off area in Manipur, was also safely brought back, officials said.

Chief Secretary VB Pathak led ‘Operation Gurans’ to bring back the students.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang was constantly monitoring the situation, and took stock of the safety and security of the students, officials said.

RELATED NEWS

Sikkim worked with the Manipur government for the safe passage of the students from their respective hostels to the airport, they said.

Sikkim extended gratitude to Manipur for ensuring the safe return of the students.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 07, 2023, 14:43 IST
last updated: May 07, 2023, 14:43 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora Among Guests At Karan Johar's House Party, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mouni Roy Add Glam Quotient At Party, Check Out The Stunning Pics