Hundreds of Tourists Stranded as Heavy Rain Lashes North Sikkim; Army's Rescue Ops Underway

Nearly 3,500 tourists, including at least 60 college students were stranded in North Sikkim due to incessant rainfall that caused flash floods, landslides along with several road blockages.

Owing to heavy torrential rains, a road and a bridge in Chungthang was washed away leaving tourists stranded, the Indian Army informed adding that now most of the people have been rescued.

Till 3 PM on Saturday, over 2,000 tourists were rescued, and the rest thereafter.

Troops of Trishakti Corps, Indian Army and personnel of Border Roads Organisation swung to action and worked overnight in inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the floods, the Army added.

While they were stranded, the tourists were extended help to cross over the river and were provided with hot meals, tentage and medical support by the personnel involved in the rescue operations.

Tents were set up, and medical aid posts were also built to facilitate the recue operations. The tourist will be provided all assistance until the route is cleared for further journey, the Army informed.

The district administrations provided assistance through 19 buses, and 17 smaller vehicles to evacuate the stranded citizens.

Along with them Pprsonnel from Quick Reaction Team of the District Disaster Management Authority, Sikkim Police, GREF, BRO, ITBP, Army, Travel Agency Association Sikkim are also providing their help.

Meanwhile, the road to Chungthang, which was blocked at numerous points, will see restoration works will start only after the rain stops.