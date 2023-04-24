Trends :Chhattisgarh Naxal AttackGaur City FireKochi Water MetroWrestler ProtestUP Board Results
Home » India » Siliguri Student Brings Satyajit Ray's 'Vidhusekhar' to Life as Multi-Tasking Robot

Siliguri Student Brings Satyajit Ray's 'Vidhusekhar' to Life as Multi-Tasking Robot

‘Vidhusekhar’ is a robot designed by Debasish, which can deliver water and food, hand out prizes at events, and even assist with hosting house guests. The robot, which is controlled via Bluetooth, can help make everyday tasks much simpler

Advertisement

Reported By: Anirban Roy

Local18

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 23:55 IST

Siliguri, India

Debasish further plans to develop higher-quality robots using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which will have cameras and obstacle-detection capabilities. (Imge/News18)
Debasish further plans to develop higher-quality robots using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which will have cameras and obstacle-detection capabilities. (Imge/News18)

Remember Satyajit Ray’s fictional character, Professor Shanku’s ‘Vidhusekhar’? It has become a reality in Siliguri courtesy of a second-year Polytechnic College student from Bagdogra, Debasish Dutta, who adored Professor Shanku and ‘Vidhusekhar’ as a child.

‘Vidhusekhar’ is a robot designed by Debasish, which can deliver water and food, hand out prizes at events, and even assist with hosting house guests. The robot, which is controlled via Bluetooth, can help make everyday tasks much simpler.

Debasish created the robot using C-programming discarded household items. “It took two months to build this robot completely. I purchased some circuits from a store but the rest was made from household waste at a cost of around Rs 2000, " he said.

Advertisement

Debasish further plans to develop higher-quality robots using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which will have cameras and obstacle-detection capabilities.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: April 24, 2023, 23:55 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 23:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Neha Sharma Is A Picture Of Elegance In Embellished Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photos

+8PHOTOS

Inside Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Showers: Chiranjeevi, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor Take Part In The Festivities, See Pics