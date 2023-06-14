Silvassa Horror: Man Kills Wife, Chops Minor Daughter, Throws Body Parts in Canal; Held

Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionViral Video'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
The exact time and date of the crimes are not known yet, however, police suspect that the minor was killed on June 10, after which her chopped body parts were thrown in Demni Canal near Dadra village

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 11:23 IST

Mehta reportedly then killed his younger daughter, when she tried to save her mother (Representative Image)
In a shocking incident, a man was arrested in the Diu Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli for allegedly killing his wife, and chopping his 15-year-old daughter before dumping the pieces into a canal in Union Territory’s Silvassa area.

The accused has been identified as a 52-year-old businessman Yogesh Mehta, who killed his 43-year-old wife Reshma in a fit of rage following an argument, according to a report by the Times of India.

Mehta reportedly then killed his younger daughter, when she tried to save her mother, in the presence of the couple’s 18-year-old elder daughter who has learning disabilities.

As per the report, the divyang girl was able to confirm some sketchy details of the crime to cops.

The accused reportedly first approached the police on Monday evening to report that his wife had been murdered. However, upon interrogation, Mehta broke down and confessed to his crime. However, the accused is not revealing the exact details of both murders.

The exact time and date of the crimes are not known yet, however, police suspect that the minor was killed on June 10, after which her chopped body parts were thrown in Demni Canal near Dadra village.

Police has recovered a few body parts a day later on June 11 from the canal. The search is still on for the missing remains.

According to the report, Mehta, who has a yarn business, has properties in Silvassa and Navsari that he has rented out by developing chawls, and is in good financial condition.

Mehta used a hammer to kill both women and later chopped his daughter’s body using a knife, TOI reported quoting police.

The hammer used in the crime has been recovered,  while the search is still on for the knife.

    • In prima facie, it was found that the couple quarrelled regularly and had even approached police in the past seeking divorce but reconciled after counselling

    They were married for around 20 years and had two daughters aged 18 and 15 years.

    first published: June 14, 2023, 11:23 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 11:23 IST
