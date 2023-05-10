Singapore-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted to Indonesia After Crew Detects Burning Smell

An Indigo Airlines flight operating between Tiruchirappalli to Singapore was diverted to Kualanamu Airport in Indonesia after a burning smell was detected by the crew on Tuesday evening. The pilot followed procedures and diverted to the nearest airport, Kualanamu in Medan.

According to an ANI report, the initial ground inspection of the aircraft at the Kualanamu Airport was found satisfactory. The aircraft was further held at Kualanamu for a detailed inspection. An alternate flight was provided to the fliers from Kualanamu to Singapore.

Indigo Airlines flight 6E 1007 departed from Tiruchirappalli at 7:30 pm on Tuesday and was above the Indonesian airspace when the pilots carried out a rapid descent from 35,000 to 10,000 after the crew reported a burning smell, a TOI report mentioned. More details are awaited.

