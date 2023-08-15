'India Stands with Manipur, Situation Improving': In I-Day Speech, Modi Gives Update on Violence-Hit State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday declared from Red Fort that the situation in Manipur is improving. On the occasion of 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said that India stands with the people of the violence-hit northeastern state.

Modi, who delivered his 10th consecutive Independence Day address on August 15 at the historic monument in New Delhi, also spoke on crimes against women in Manipur. “Resolution can be found through peace only. The Centre and the state government are making all efforts to find resolution," PM Modi said.

“The nation is with the people of Manipur. The country should take forward the peace process which has been set in motion by the people of Manipur for the past few days. Only peace can lead to a solution," the prime minister said. More than 150 people have been killed in the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3.

The prime minister said that for the past few weeks the northeast, particularly Manipur, and other parts of the country have witnessed a cycle of violence in which several lives were lost and mothers and sisters had to face loss of dignity.

“But in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The nation is with Manipur," he said at the outset of his 10th consecutive address from the Red Fort.

Modi said when he speaks of unity then if an incident takes place in Manipur, Maharashtra feels the pain, if Assam experiences flood, then Kerala feels restless. The Centre has deployed paramilitary forces in Manipur as part of efforts to quell the violence.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister greeted people on country’s Independence Day and paid homage to freedom fighters while reaffirming the commitment to fulfilling their vision.

“Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" the prime minister said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Traffic Restrictions Around Red Fort

Multi-layer security is in place across Delhi on Tuesday, with more than 10,000 personnel manning the area in and around the historic Red Fort from where PM Modi addressed the nation.

Police said that around 1,000 cameras with facial recognition and video analytic systems have been installed in and around the Mughal-era fort and at other strategic locations to ensure security and monitor VVIP movements.