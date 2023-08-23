Situation Still Tense After Communal Violence, Nuh's Top Officials Deny Nod to VHP for Another Yatra

The Nuh administration has denied permission to Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to hold a second Brij Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra on August 28, almost a month after six people were killed on July 31 in communal violence during the yatra.

Haryana officials said the Nuh District Commissioner (DC) has formally written to the organisers denying permission. Top Haryana Police officers told CNN-News18 that first the Superintendent of Police (SP) and then the DC of Nuh took the decision as the situation on ground is not conducive to hold the yatra at this stage.

“The DC has issued a letter denying permission," officials told CNN-News18, adding: “Samvedansheelta ko dekhte hue ye faisla liya gaya hai (given the sensitive situation on the ground, the decision to deny permission has been taken)"

A police officer said: “Social media posts are still inflammatory. Comments being made on social media are keeping the situation tensed so permission can’t be granted for any yatra that could inflame passions further."

One of the social media posts that has been flagged is a threat that July 31 saw limited numbers but on August 28, the number of people in the yatra will be manifold.

Local peace committee members have also expressed apprehension that tension could escalate if the yatra is allowed after such social media posts.

On July 31, six people were killed in the communal violence associated with the Jal Abhishek Yatra. Devotees at Nuh’s Nalhar Shiv Mandir were pelted with stones and violence soon escalated to neighbouring Sohna and Gurugram too.