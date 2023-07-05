Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Jammu: SIU Raids Houses of Terrorists Operating from Pakistan At 6 Places in Kishtwar

Jammu: SIU Raids Houses of Terrorists Operating from Pakistan At 6 Places in Kishtwar

A special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border.

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 15:00 IST

Kishtwar, India

Jammu & Kashmir Police' Special Investigation Unit raided houses at six places of suspected terror funding operatives in Kishtwar. (Representation file: PTI)
Jammu & Kashmir Police' Special Investigation Unit raided houses at six places of suspected terror funding operatives in Kishtwar. (Representation file: PTI)

The Special Investigation Unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday raided houses of terrorists at six places in Kishtwar district in connection with a terror funding case, officials said.

The houses raided belonged to terrorists operating from Pakistan, SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal told PTI.

The raids were conducted by six SIU teams in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case, he said.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • A special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border.

    Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 05, 2023, 15:00 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 15:00 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App