Six Arrested for Murder Over Land Dispute in Jammu

Three couples were arrested for allegedly killing a relative over a land dispute here last month, a police official said on Sunday. Darshan Lal was allegedly knocked to death by a tractor near his house in Chak Malal village of Khour on the outskirts of Jammu on June 21, the official said.

He said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and during investigation, the accident turned out to be a pre-planned murder.