Home » India » Six Arrested for Murder Over Land Dispute in Jammu

Six Arrested for Murder Over Land Dispute in Jammu

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and during investigation, the accident turned out to be a pre-planned murder

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 15:14 IST

Jammu, India

All the six accused were arrested during raids at various places in Kathua, Samba and Reasi districts (Representational Image/ANI)
All the six accused were arrested during raids at various places in Kathua, Samba and Reasi districts (Representational Image/ANI)

Three couples were arrested for allegedly killing a relative over a land dispute here last month, a police official said on Sunday. Darshan Lal was allegedly knocked to death by a tractor near his house in Chak Malal village of Khour on the outskirts of Jammu on June 21, the official said.

He said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and during investigation, the accident turned out to be a pre-planned murder.

    • All the six accused were arrested during raids at various places in Kathua, Samba and Reasi districts, while the tractor which was used in the commission of the offence was also seized, the official said.

    The arrested accused have been identified as Madan Lal, his wife Soma Devi, Sudesh Kumar alias Shinda, his wife Neelam Kumari and Swarn Singh alias Gosha and his wife Seema Devi, all residents of Prangla village of Khour.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 02, 2023, 15:14 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 15:14 IST
