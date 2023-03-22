Home » India » Six Arrested From Delhi for Putting up Objectionable Posters Against PM Modi, Hunt on For Others

Six Arrested From Delhi for Putting up Objectionable Posters Against PM Modi, Hunt on For Others

March 22, 2023

New Delhi, India

Some posters in a few parts of Delhi even had “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao written on them. (Photo: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)
Over 100 FIRs were filed and at least six people were arrested for putting up objectionable posters, including some with derogatory remarks, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Some posters, in a few parts of Delhi even had “Modi Hatao Desh Bachao" written on them.

Special CP Deependra Pathak told ANI that the Delhi Police has registered over 100 FIRs while six people have been arrested for objectionable posters, including those against PM Narendra Modi, across the city.

However, there was no mention of the printing press or the publisher on the posters. The Delhi Police swung into action and started an investigation into the matter. The FIR has been registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act, the police said.

The Special CP also said that a van was also intercepted as soon as it left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office. Few posters were seized and arrests were made. Further investigation is underway in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

March 22, 2023
last updated: March 22, 2023, 10:54 IST
