Six Dead as Auto-rickshaw Collides with Car in Agra

Six people lost their lives when an auto-rickshaw collided with a speeding car here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Monday in the Kheragarh police station area, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sonam Kumar said two people died on the spot after the crash and four more succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital in Agra.

The deceased were identified as Jayprakash, Sumit, Brajesh Devi, Brajmohan Sharma, Manoj Sharma and auto-rickshaw driver Bhola.