Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Six Killed, 3 Injured in Jharkhand Accident

Six Killed, 3 Injured in Jharkhand Accident

The SP said prima facie it appeared that the SUV met with the accident while trying to save a biker.

Advertisement

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 21:31 IST

Jharkhand, India

Two women among three rescued were taken to a hospital. (Representational Image/PTI)
Two women among three rescued were taken to a hospital. (Representational Image/PTI)

Six persons were killed and three injured when the SUV in which they were travelling fell into a well in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The accident took place near Romi village under Padma police station in Hazaribag district when the SUV lost control fell into the roadside well, Hazaribag SP Manoj Ratan Chouthe told PTI.

    The SP said prima facie it appeared that the SUV met with the accident while trying to save a biker. "The dead included four men, one woman and a child. Their bodies were taken out from the well by a rescue team," the SP said. Two women among three rescued were taken to a hospital.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    • Tags:
    first published: July 04, 2023, 21:31 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 21:31 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App