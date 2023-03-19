Home » India » Six Killed in Minivan-Truck Collision in Tamil Nadu

Six Killed in Minivan-Truck Collision in Tamil Nadu

According to sources, three other occupants of the van were grievously injured in the incident

Besides the child, the deceased included four men and a woman (Representative Image/ IANS)
Six people, including a child, were killed when a minivan they were travelling in collided with a truck in Tiruchi district of Tamil Nadu early on Sunday.

Besides the child, the deceased included four men and a woman.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Tiruchi government hospital where their condition is stated to be critical, the sources said.

Further details are awaited.

