Six of Family Killed in Andhra Pradesh Road Mishap

Six of Family Killed in Andhra Pradesh Road Mishap

The six people who died belonged to the same family, police said. The deceased include two women and a child

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 13:01 IST

Telangana, India

The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. (Representational Image/ANI)
The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem. (Representational Image/ANI)

Six persons were killed on the spot when the car in which they were travelling hit a lorry on the highway in the wee hours of Monday in East Godavari district, police said. The mishap took place in Nallacharla village when the car veered off the highway and hit the lorry parked on the road margin, East Godavari SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said.

The six people who died belonged to the same family, police said. The deceased include two women and a child.

The occupants of the car were on their way from Vijayawada to Rajamahendravaram, police said.

    • The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

    Police said further investigations were on.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 12, 2023, 13:01 IST
