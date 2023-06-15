Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » Six of Family Killed in House Fire in UP's Kushinagar

Six of Family Killed in House Fire in UP's Kushinagar

The woman and her five children had gone to sleep after having dinner while her husband Navami was sleeping outside the house due to heat when the fire broke out

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 12:30 IST

Kushinagar, India

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, police said. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)
The cause of the fire is being ascertained, police said. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

A 38-year-old woman and her five children died in a fire that broke out at their house in this district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesday night in Urdha village, they said.

Sangeeta and her five children got trapped inside the house when a fire broke out while they were sleeping. After getting information about the incident, a fire brigade team reached the spot, doused the flames and pulled out the six family members who had already died, police said.

The Kushinagar DM and SP also reached the spot in the night itself. After sending all the bodies for autopsy, an inquiry has been ordered into the matter, police said.

Advertisement

The woman and her five children had gone to sleep after having dinner while her husband Navami was sleeping outside the house due to heat when the fire broke out.

top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • The cause of the fire is being ascertained, police said. Sangeeta’s children, who also died in the fire, were identified as Ankit (10), Laxmina (9), Rita (3), Geeta (2) and Babu (1).

    DM Ramesh Ranjan who visited the village along with SP Dhawal Jaiswal has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ordered an inquiry into the cause of the incident, police added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 15, 2023, 12:30 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 12:30 IST
    Read More