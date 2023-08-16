Six People Dead as Lorry Crashes into Auto-rickshaw in Telangana's Warangal

Six people died and one person was injured in Warangal district on Wednesday when a “speeding" lorry rammed head-on into an auto-rickshaw that they were travelling in, police said.

The deceased include five honey collectors/sellers belonging to Rajasthan and the auto-rickshaw driver from Kareemabad in Warangal, a senior police official said.

The incident occurred near Yellanda village in Wardhannapet mandal of the district around 7.30 am, the police said, adding that three people died on the spot. The other three people among the four who were injured in the accident were rushed to a hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

One person is being treated in the hospital.

Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath and senior police officials visited the spot.

The deceased were aged between 20 and 50, police said.

The honey collectors/sellers used to collect honey in the forest area and sell it in towns. The incident occurred when they were on their way to harvest the substance, police said.