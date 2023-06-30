Six Pilgrims from Karnataka Killed, 11 Injured in Road Accident in Maharashtra's Solapur

Six pilgrims returning to Karnataka after visiting the temple towns of Pandharpur and Akkalkot were killed, and 11 injured when their passenger vehicle collided with a cement mixer truck in southern Maharashtra's Solapur district on Friday evening, police said.

The deceased included five women and a boy, an official said.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm near Shirwalwadi village in Akkalkot tehsil when the private SUV carrying the group of pilgrims was returning to Aland village in Kalburgi, Karnataka, he said.

They had visited the temple towns of Pandharpur and Akkalkot in the Solapur district and were on their way back.