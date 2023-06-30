Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Six Pilgrims from Karnataka Killed, 11 Injured in Road Accident in Maharashtra's Solapur

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 20:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Six pilgrims returning to Karnataka after visiting the temple towns of Pandharpur and Akkalkot were killed, and 11 injured when their passenger vehicle collided with a cement mixer truck in southern Maharashtra's Solapur district on Friday evening, police said.

The deceased included five women and a boy, an official said.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm near Shirwalwadi village in Akkalkot tehsil when the private SUV carrying the group of pilgrims was returning to Aland village in Kalburgi, Karnataka, he said.

They had visited the temple towns of Pandharpur and Akkalkot in the Solapur district and were on their way back.

    • A speeding cement mixer truck, heading towards Solapur, collided with the passenger vehicle, the official said, adding that police rushed to the spot and all the passengers were taken to a nearby government hospital.

    Five women and one boy were declared dead on arrival while 11 others — three women and eight men — were undergoing treatment, the police official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    first published: June 30, 2023, 20:17 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 20:17 IST
