Six Tirumala Devotees Die in Road Accident in Andhra Pradesh

Six persons, all from the same family, returning from a visit to Tirumala died in a road accident on Sunday afternoon at Mittakandriga village in Tirupati district, police said.

The accident took place between Tirupati-Sri Kalahasti on the national highway when the car in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck, police said.

"The accident happened today afternoon at around 1:45 pm. The family belongs to Krishnalanka area in Vijayawada," Renigunta sub-divisional police officer Bhavya Kishore told PTI on Sunday.

There were seven people in total in the vehicle, she said, adding that out of the seven, only a 16-year-old boy survived the accident.