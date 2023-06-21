Trends :PM Modi in USBollywood Music in USBMC Covid ScamAssam FloodsUP Heatwave
Home » India » Slab of Under-Construction Flyover Collapses in Hyderabad, Eight Injured

Slab of Under-Construction Flyover Collapses in Hyderabad, Eight Injured

The incident happened around 3.10 am when concrete was being poured between two pillars of the flyover for construction of the ramp

The injured workers are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar (Representational Image/PTI)
Seven migrant workers and an engineer were injured when a slab being laid for building a ramp of an under-construction flyover collapsed in LB Nagar here on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

The incident happened around 3.10 am when concrete was being poured between two pillars of the flyover for construction of the ramp, they said.

The injured were shifted to a hospital and one of them is seriously injured, a police official at LB Nagar police station said.

    • The injured workers are from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

    A case was registered and an investigation was on, the official added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

