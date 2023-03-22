Even as a crackdown by the Punjab police on separatists led by Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh continues, fears of violent repercussions have receded with the common Punjabis rejecting the radical elements who pose a threat to stability and development in the border state.

Ever since the operation against the separatists has begun, barring murmurs of protests from groups based outside India, people have denounced the politics and separatism, and there was apprehension that allowing such elements space would derail development in the state. News18.com spoke to a cross-section of society on the issue. Here’s what they said:

Trishneet Arora, cybersecurity entrepreneur (Forbes India 30 Under 30, 2018; Fortune India 40 Under 40, 2019)

I strongly believe it’s not only affecting the future of investment in Punjab but also a major impact will be on the existing businesses. Businesses and industries would get influenced to move out from Punjab to other states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, or Maharashtra to avoid being victims of the radical movement. The GDP of the state is dependent on agriculture which is already in debt. The state’s only option was to boost the services industry and revive the economy. Due to previous affairs in the state of political or policy affairs, we are already in above Rs 3 lakh crore of debt and it is projected to grow by 1 lakh crore to 4 lakh crore in the upcoming year. If current affairs get impacted, we would need the Centre’s support. I strongly believe that would be the only option left for the state, to be operated by the Centre.

I believe the gentle youth of Punjab is not in any radical movement or wishes to be part of it in the future as well. Yes, there was a community which has been affected during the 1980s and 90s and is mentally or emotionally attached to the situation but is not physically part of this. Punjab has a history of violence, radicalisation, and revenge, but we shouldn’t forget it also has a history of revolution. After 1997, we have grown tenfold without looking back, but for the past few years, we have seen a bad phase once again. And people from outside Punjab and citizens in the state are scared. If the central and state governments together don’t deal with the situation appropriately soon and stop the radical groups or external forces that are trying to destroy the peace of the state, or if radical groups take adverse action, then unfortunately, we might have to see those days again.

But I have faith in chief minister Bhagwant Maan. His government will work it out and won’t let us see dark days again. The youth of the state needs to feel empowered with employment and education, not things like guns, drugs, etc. But it’s the responsibility of the state and its leadership to secure the future of the youth through the best policies and practices.

Jagtar Singh, author of Rivers on Fire: Khalistan Struggle

Punjab will always be fertile land for radical movements and radical politics. Punjab needs moderate Sikh politics. The state has seen 15 years of militancy and that is still to get closure. Someone has to be held accountable and the entire record has to be declassified. A section of the youth of the state will always remain influenced by these kinds of narratives. I will call it a narrative and not a movement. The youth of the state who are now influenced by this narrative were not even born when Punjab was going through one of its darkest periods. They must have heard from their elder generations at home.

The absence of moderate politics in the state is one of the reasons that the youth gets attracted to these kinds of narratives floated by some. The people of Punjab and even a larger section of youths do not want to get dragged into these kinds of narratives, but they do get influenced, and effective moderation is the only option that the governments in power need to provide.

SS Virk, former DGP of Punjab

People like Amritpal Singh moving around in the state is not a serious problem, provided they are dealt with effectively. The government in power has to convey a strong message that nobody will be allowed to take the law into their hands. A large section of the youth of the state is not even bothered about such things. They are more concerned about their livelihood and their daily lives. The government has to send out a strong message and convey a signal that will dissuade the youths too. The action that the state government is taking now should have been done on the day the Ajnala incident occurred. That would have ensured that a section of the youths who did join him would not follow him further.

Satya Pal Jain, eminent lawyer

In Punjab, for a long time, Sikhs have stood with moderates and have not supported extremists. They have always wanted a cohesive government. There is a very microscopic minority in the whole state which extends support to these kinds of thought processes of extremism and radicalism. A larger section of society doesn’t want radicalism that defames the state and its people. The handful elements cannot conquer the thought process of the majority. If that were the case, there would have been repercussions, but people preferred peace over violence and radicalism. The people of the state have chosen unity and brotherhood over extremism and this should be a message loud and clear for those who think of choosing this path.

Dr Pramod Kumar, director of Institute for Development and Communication (IDC)

There have been several triggers to the situation that has risen: political moderation is non-existent and the counternarrative from the state administration has been restrained. Such energies that spoil the peace and harmony of the state need to be checked. The people at large are not even convinced by such extremism. Moderate politics is what the people of the state want and practise. The youth of Punjab will definitely get drawn if there is a convincing counternarrative.

