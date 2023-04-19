Smart Bunkers to be Constructed in Srinagar Ahead of G20 Meeting

Ahead of the upcoming G20 meeting in Srinagar next month, the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the construction of smart bunkers in the city.

The new bunkers will replace older, traditional ones, and many will undergo renovation. According to an official, the smart bunkers will be built at a cost of Rs 44.44 lakh within 20 days.

An order from the government states that the bunkers must be completed in 20 days in the south and east of Srinagar.

“For and on behalf of Lt. Governor Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Engineer Srinagar Smart City Limited invites e-Tenders…for the work as detailed in table below…" an order of the e-tender copy with News18 reads.

The smart bunkers will be constructed as part of the Srinagar Smart City mission, which has already led to significant improvements in the city. Following the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, many bunkers were built in response to perceived security threats.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police recently announced that there are only 28 local terrorists remaining in the valley, a historic low. Sources suggest that the smart bunkers are intended to demonstrate the improved security situation in Srinagar to the G20 delegates.

The government reportedly plans to minimize the visible presence of troops on the ground during the delegates’ three-day visit. A comprehensive security plan is in place to ensure the safety of delegates as they travel to Gulmarg in the Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

