Siddhivinayak Neighbours Are Feeling ‘Suffocated’ due to Bappa’s ‘Laddoos’, Here’s The Reason

Famous for attracting lakhs of devotees every year, the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai’s Dadar, is slowly gaining recognition due to a heavy scent of its ghee “laddoo" prasad prepared in the temple premises and floating in the air nearby.

The constant smell of ghee and sugar used in making “laddoos," that is served as Bappa’s prasad to the temple’s massive footfall is causing some problems to residents of a neighboring society.

Nausea, headaches, suffocation are some of the common complaints that this temple scent is causing to Kamana residential society located nearby. This society accommodates many senior citizens and children.

The problem has been growing due to the growing number of devotees. Sajuk laddoos made in ghee are given to the devotees as Bappa’s prasad. These laddoos are prepared in the workshop located in the waiting area of the temple.

The smell of this ghee is creating problems for the residents who do not like it.

Apart form the smell, smoke, clamorous noise are all is also a constant feature of the temple’s workshop, all adding to the woes of residents.

Although, the preparation of laddoos at Siddhivinayak temple is not a new thing, it was done at a much smaller scale earlier.

On the occasion of Angarki Sankashti, a huge number of devotees visit this temple. The residents of this area have voiced concern about any possible untoward incident that may occur at the workshop on this occasion.

“We have been following this issue for the last 4 years. On behalf of the society, we have made representation to Siddhivinayak temple administration, Municipal Corporation, Fire Department and local elected representatives. But so far no solution to our problem has been found," a resident told News18.

“We have no problem with the god but the laddoo workshop is creating problems for us," said Arun Madkholkar, the president of the Kamana Society.

He also highlighted that elderly people and children have stopped moving in and around the society due to this growing menace.