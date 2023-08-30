Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Home » India » Smoke from Parcel Containing Sulfuric Acid Triggers Panic at Post Office in Patna

“After a thorough investigation, it was found that the package contained sulfuric acid, which resulted in the smoke. The parcel was to be delivered to a Patna-based scientist for research work,” SSP (Patna) Rajeev Mishra told

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 30, 2023, 23:00 IST

Patna, India

The parcel was sent from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, they said. (Representative Image: Reuters)
Smoke from a parcel containing sulfuric acid triggered panic at the General Post Office here on Wednesday, police said.

The parcel was sent from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

“After a thorough investigation, it was found that the package contained sulfuric acid, which resulted in the smoke. The parcel was to be delivered to a Patna-based scientist for research work," SSP (Patna) Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

    • Mishra also said it was not a case of a blast as reported by a section of the media.

    “No case has been registered by the police," the SSP added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 30, 2023, 23:00 IST
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 23:00 IST
