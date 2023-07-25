'Social Media, Movies Normalise Multiple Love Affairs, Aping Western Culture…': Allahabad HC on Suicide Case

Dealing with a case where a woman had committed suicide after alleged boyfriend’s abetment, the Allahabad High Court (HC) observed that the “Indian youth are spoiling their lives by getting into free relationships just to ape the Western culture and not finding any real soulmate in the end".

A bench of Justice Siddhartha said that the youth in this country, under the influence of social media, movies, TV serials, and web series, are not able to decide about the correct course of their life and in search for their correct soulmates, they often land up in the company of a wrong person.

“The social media, movies, etc. show that multiple affairs and infidelity to the spouse are normal and this inflames the imagination of impressionable minds and they start experimenting with the same, but they do fit in the prevailing societal norm," said the court.

The Court added that the young generation, unaware of the consequences of following the Western culture, is entering into the relationships being aired on social media, movies, etc., and after denial of social recognition for their choice of partner, they become disillusioned and behave, sometimes against the society, against their parents and also against the partner of their choice.

The Court noted that in the current matter, it appeared that the victim had multiple affairs, and when her relationship with one boy was resisted by the family and she got trapped between two relationships, she committed suicide out of frustration.

The court was hearing a bail plea filed by one of the alleged boyfriends of the deceased woman who had been booked under Sections 306, 504, 506 of the IPC.

The prosecution case was that the accused had a love affair with the victim, and as the accused used to threaten her and gang-raped her twice, she went into depression and killed herself.

The victim had consumed a mosquito repellent and died the next day. The case was lodged by the mother of the deceased. She had alleged that her husband had also died due to the threats extended by the accused and his friends.

However, the counsel for the accused submitted that he had been falsely implicated in the matter as the complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother mentioned one other boy who had an affair with the deceased.

The accused’s counsel apprised the court that the relationship between the deceased and the other boy was opposed by her family and she had started living separately in a rented house.

He contended that even though there was no evidence of abetment of suicide of the deceased and no positive action of the accused for the same had been stated by the witnesses, still he had been implicated in the matter.

On the other hand, the state counsel, along with the counsel for the deceased’s mother, submitted that the accused did not like the deceased’s relationships with other boys and used to threaten her against marrying any of them.

The high court found that initially the accused and the victim had a relationship which was opposed by the woman’s family. Thereafter, the woman developed a relationship with another boy, even though her relationship with the accused had not been completely over.