Soldier Found Dead Inside Camp in J-K's Poonch

A soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a military camp in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.
Naik Varinder Singh was found dead inside his barrack by his colleagues when he failed to respond to their call for duty at a forward location during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said.
The soldier was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, the officials said, adding police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of his death.
first published: July 17, 2023, 18:39 IST
last updated: July 17, 2023, 18:55 IST