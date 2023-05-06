Soon, CAPF Jawans to Enjoy Millet-Based Dosa, Cake, Manchurian as MHA Bats for New Canteen Menu

You may be fond of cake, jalebi, gulab jamun, french fries and manchurian and now, the jawans of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) too will get to enjoy the delicacies but with a twist — the preparations will be millet-based as India celebrates the International Year of the hardy crop.

The items will be included for jawans as per the recent decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs to introduce millets in the mess, canteens, wet canteens and bakeries of the forces.

A detailed indicative list of millet recipes to be included has been sent to all CAPFs, asking them to introduce the food items in mess menus and regimental functions.

The CAPFs have also been asked to ensure that items served to personnel in their breakfast, lunch and dinner should contain a minimum 25 per cent of millets.

For optimum use of millets, it should be ensured that mixed recipes are introduced in the mess menus. To make the recipes adequately nutritious and promote awareness among the force personnel, offices/units may approach dieticians/doctors available locally for necessary help and guidance.

As per the indicative list, the Gazetted Officers Mess will have ladoos, lemon rice, dosa etc while Officers Mess will have options like Peri Peri french fries, samosa, and manchurian prepared with proso millets and sorghum.

Similarly, wet canteens and bakeries will offer gulab jamun, Mysore Pak, Balushahi, cake, jalebi etc prepared with sorghum, pearl millet, and finger millet.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has already said a momentous decision has been taken to introduce millets (Shree Anna) in the meals of personnel of CAPFs and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The decision to introduce 30 per cent millets in meals has been taken after a clarion call by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah after detailed discussion with all the forces.

“Recognising the importance of millets and creating a domestic and global demand along with providing nutritious food to the people, at the behest of the Government of India, the United Nations declared 2023 the International Year of Millets. The campaign of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to promote Shree Anna will fulfil nutritional requirement of crores of people of the country," MHA said.

Millets are good for health, beneficial for farmers and environment friendly. They are energy dense, drought resistant with lower water requirements and can be grown with ease in arid soils and hilly terrain. They are also less susceptible to pests, MHA said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had asked all forces to take action for introduction of a millets-based menu.

