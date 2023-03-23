'Sorry Can't Wait for You': Navjot Sidhu's Wife Diagnosed With Cancer, Pens Emotional Letter to Husband

Jailed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer and is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Dera Bassi, reports said on Thursday.

The former state Congress chief is serving a year-long sentence in Patiala central prison in a 1988 road rage death case.

Kaur was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and penned an emotional letter about her illness in a post on Twitter, stating she detected a small growth which she knew was “bad".

Maintaining that the Congress leader was innocent in the case, she wrote: “He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed.Forgive all those involved.Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away,asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad."

She further said he was denied justice “again and again" and said she was undergoing surgery for the cancer on Wednesday. “Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again.Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG.Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan:PERFECT," she wrote in a post on social media.

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was not released from prison on January 26 as his name was not on the list of cases granting special remission to convicts confined in jails of Punjab in the second phase to commemorate the 75th Independence Day of the country being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu had slammed the Punjab government and stated gangsters and hardcore criminals can have access to relief of the government policies but her husband is denied any such measure.

“Gangsters, drug lords, hardcore criminals, rapists can get bail and have access to relief by govt policies but a truthful, honest person suffering for a crime he has not committed is devoid of justice and relief given by the centre. GOD please bless those who have forgotten YOU," she wrote on Twitter.

Several Punjab Congress leaders, including former Punjab Congress chief Shamsher Singh Dullo had condemned the AAP-led government for not releasing Sidhu from the Patiala prison.

Sidhu was jailed on May 20 last year following his surrender before a court in Patiala after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court. The top court had in its order said any sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

Though SC had in May 2018 held Sidhu guilty of “voluntarily causing hurt" to the man, it had spared him a jail term and imposed on him a fine of Rs 1,000.

(With PTI inputs)

