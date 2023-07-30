'Sorry Daughter': Kerala Police's Apology on 5-Yr-Old Girl's Rape, Murder; Hundreds Attend Funeral

Kerala Police has issued an apology to the ‘daughter’ after an overnight search for a missing five-year-old girl ended with the recovery of her body from a dump site in the state’s Ernakulam district. In a heartbreaking incident, the girl was abducted, raped, and strangulated to death near Kochi.

“Sorry daughter," Kerala Police said in a tweet.

“Our efforts to bring her alive to her parents were unsuccessful. The suspect who kidnapped the child was arrested," the post in Malayalam read.

Advertisement

Earlier today, hundreds turned at the school where her body was kept to pay their respects and demanded stringent punishment, especially death, for the accused.

People, cutting across all ages and from all walks of life, turned up to pay tribute to the child at the school where she was a student till Thursday.

A large crowd was also present at the public cemetery where the victim’s body was buried close to 11 am on Sunday after performing last rites.

Kerala Girl Abducted, Raped & Killed

On Friday, the girl was abducted, brutally raped, and killed allegedly by a migrant worker from Bihar who lived in the same building as the child’s family who too hailed from the same state.

Her body was found dumped in a sack in a marshy area behind a local market in the nearby Aluva area here on Saturday.