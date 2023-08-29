Southern Zone Cultural Center In Thanjavur Supports Local Artists For Their Art Programme

The Southern Zone Cultural Centre, an initiative by the Ministry of Culture, is committed to preserving the traditional arts of rural and tribal India.

In a recent development, the Southern Zone Cultural Center announced it will host a weekly event every Friday evening, spanning from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This initiative aims to support local artists and conserve various art forms.

An event called the Village Kadamba Art Program was conducted on 25 August. The event was organized by Mannargudi Nataraja Nathiya Vidyalaya and featured presentations by Kalaivendar V. Chandrasekhar from the Thanjavur Redtipalayam Chakra Foundation. It’s noteworthy that a substantial number of individuals actively engaged and displayed a keen interest in these art programs. Importantly, there is no admission fee to attend this specific art exhibition.

The South Zone Cultural Centre was established to bridge the gap between indigenous cultures in the region and the broader public, particularly reaching rural communities and the underprivileged. The goal is to enable people to comprehend, experience, learn from, and take pleasure in the diverse cultural tapestry of our nation.

Advertisement

This initiative not only preserves cultural values and traditions but also contributes to emotional unity. Since much of our cultural progress post-independence has been appreciated only by a select few, those who are well-informed, it hasn’t reached the wider population.

To create a comprehensive understanding of our culture, dance, drama, music, and art must converge through zonal cultural centres. The programs are designed in alignment with this vision, aiming to fulfil the role of spreading culture outward and engaging a broader audience.