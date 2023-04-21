'Space Crunch': Banks Refuse To Take Coins worth lakhs from Shirdi Temple Trust

Whether it’s a collection hobby or savings, one can never have too many coins. At least not enough to make a bank run out of space, but the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) of the famous Shirdi Temple just did.

The state-owned banks where the temple trust holds accounts have refused to take coins from the trust as it has run out of space to keep them as it is difficult for them to manage the space and the weight of the coins is posing a threat to the bank building.

The Shri Saibaba Trust reportedly hold accounts in 13 different state-owned branches. While most of them are in Shirdi only, one branch is in Nashik.

Out of these 13 banks, four state-owned banks have now refused to take any more coins, which are received as donations, due to the problem of space. The Shirdi Saibaba Trust reportedly receives lakhs of rupees in donations in the form of coins.

Currently, the Trust has some Rs 11 crores deposited in various banks in the form of coins.

Meanwhile, the Trust has written to the Reserve Bank of India seeking intervention as a huge chunk of the donation in the Temple is in coins.

The temple receives around ₹7 lakhs worth of coins in a week and ₹3.5 crore worth of coins in a year in the donation box. Saibaba Sansthan has 13 bank accounts in different banks. The counting of donated money is done twice a week.

