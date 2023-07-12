Kerala: Special NIA Court Convicts 6 Accused in 2010 Prof TJ Joseph Hand Chopping Case

A special NIA Court in Kochi found six individuals guilty, including one who played a direct role in the infamous 13-year-old hand-chopping case of a college professor TJ Joseph in Kerala, during the second phase trial on Wednesday.

Of the 11 individuals on trial, MK Nazar and Sahil were directly involved in the crime. All six convicts are allegedly members of now banned radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Special NIA court judge Anil K Bhaskar found them guilty of attempted murder, conspiracy and various other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the second phase of the trial in the case. Some of the accused were also held guilty of offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). It acquitted the five other accused in the case.

This trial was the second phase; these arrests were made after the first trial had begun. During the first trial phase in 2015, 31 accused were tried, with 13 subsequently convicted.

The victim, T J Joseph, a Malayalam professor at Newman College, Thodupuzha, Idukki, was attacked near his home on July 4, 2010, by a group of seven people affiliated with the now-prohibited organization, Popular Front of India (PFI).

The case sent shockwaves through the state as the PFI members attacked the professor while he was returning home from church with his family. His palm was brutally severed, and the attackers used explosive substances to instil terror during the assault.