Special Rock from Karnataka to be Used to Carve Idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya Temple

The Ram Mandir being constructed in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh will have a piece of Karnataka in it. A huge rock from Karkala of Karnataka’s Udupi district is being sent to Ayodhya, which will be used, not just in the construction of the temple, but to carve the idol of lord Ram too. This idol will be placed in the Ram Mandir.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers performed a puja and dispatched the stone to Ayodhya. Sunil Kumar, Kannada and Culture minister who represents Karkala, was part of the ceremony as well.

This particular rock is called Nellikaru in the local language. It is said to be best suited to carve idols in various places. It is the same kind of rock used in making the idol of lord Ram in Nepal as well.

A team of experts visited a small hilltop on the banks of river Tungabhadra and selected this rock. Five artisans from various parts of the country have been entrusted with the idol making, said VHP sources.

Ram Lalla, as he is fondly known in different parts of India, will have a grand temple in his birthplace, Ayodhya and a puja for the same will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the third week of January 2024.

