ON CAM | Returning From Party, Woman Runs Speeding BMW Over Man in Delhi's Moti Nagar

A 36-year-old man out to buy medicines died after his two-wheeler was allegedly run over by a speeding BMW car near the metro station at Moti Nagar in Delhi on Sunday, police said. The person driving the car was arrested and later granted bail.

A grocery shop owner, Ajay Gupta was returning home when he was mowed down by the speeding car.

The driver of the car was a 28-year-old woman, a resident of Ashok Vihar and an architect by profession. According to police, she was returning from a party in Greater Kailash when the accident occurred. The woman was allegedly speeding when she first hit a generator before running over Gupta.

The police received a PCR call at 4.08 am regarding the accident and rushed to the spot to find two vehicles in a damaged condition on the road towards the Moti Nagar flyover. Quoting Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal, a PTI report said the drivers of either of the vehicles were not found at the spot.

The driver of the BMW admitted the victim to ABG Hospital from where he was taken to ESI Hospital by his relatives. Police arrived at the hospital to find the victim unfit to provide a statement regarding the accident. He later succumbed to his injuries, Bansal added.

“Inquiries revealed that the victim was going home after taking medicines from the hospital while the woman was returning home from a party," news agency PTI quoted the official as saying.

Gupta, a resident of Basai Darapur, is survived by his wife and two children. His family members informed the police that he had left to buy medicines for himself.

The police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and later section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Gupta’s body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem, the police further said.