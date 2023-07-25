SpiceJet Aircraft's Engine Catches Fire at Delhi Airport During Maintenance Work | WATCH

A grounded SpiceJet aircraft caught fire at the Delhi airport while undergoing engine maintenance work on Tuesday. The incident took place when the airline’s Q400 aircraft was at bay to carry out an engine ground run and a team of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) noticed a fire warning in one of the engines at around 8 pm.

Issuing a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said the fire was soon brought under control and no injuries were reported to aircraft and maintenance personnel.

“On July 25, SpiceJet Q400 aircraft under maintenance, while carrying out engine ground run at idle power at bay, the AME observed fire warning on #1 Engine. The aircraft fire extinguisher bottle was discharged. As a precaution, a fire brigade was called. Aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe," the spokesperson said.

Q400 is a turboprop aircraft. As per the airline’s website, it has Q400s that can accommodate 78 passengers and 90 passengers.

Earlier in the day, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it has taken off SpiceJet from its enhanced surveillance regime. The airline, which has been facing multiple headwinds, was placed under enhanced surveillance recently.

The senior DGCA official said that in view of the observations made in the past concerning inadequate maintenance and in view of the incidents during the monsoon season last year, SpiceJet was placed under enhanced surveillance.