Sri Lankan Airlines Denies Entry to 15-year-old Autistic Boy from Bengaluru, Calls Him ‘Threat’ to Fellow Passengers

In a shocking instance reported from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), a 15-year-old boy was denied entry by a SriLankan Airlines due to his autism. The ground staff stopped the boy from boarding the flight claiming him to be a threat to the pilots and fellow passengers.

While the boy was later given entry after his mother’s protest, the family allegedly had to face humiliating treatment as the crew members kept following the boy and his actions, reported TOI.

According to the report, the mother of the child protested against the airline crew, who finally allowed him to board the flight after a two-hour ordeal but they allegedly kept following the boy to the plane in an intimidating manner.

Meanwhile, the mother has already registered a complaint with the airline and the Bengaluru airport is reportedly seeking action against the airline and the crew members.

“Two male ground staffers of Sri Lankan Airlines came up to us and asked questions about our 15-year-old younger son, who is autistic and communicates using a mobile app. Shockingly, they began to say that he would be a threat to the pilots and fellow passengers on the plane if allowed to board. My son was hearing all this and stood scared holding our hands," the boy’s mother told TOI