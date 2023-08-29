Sri Nataraja Natya Vidyalaya Students Perform At Thanjavur's South Zonal Culture Centre

Thanjavur, South Zonal Culture Centre (SZCC), was established by the Indian Government in 1986 to preserve and promote the traditional culture, art and heritage of India. So, the SZCC announced last May that a weekly programme would be held every Friday night from 7 pm to 8.30 pm in order to promote local artists and preserve the arts. Hence, the locals gather at the centre to attend the programme every week.

On August 25, students of Mannargudi’s Sri Nataraja Natya Vidyalaya in Tamil Nadu performed at the art programme held. This event was attended by hundreds of people who came to enjoy the art programmes with interest and full enthusiasm. As per reports, the art show was free for all visitors.

Advertisement

Sri Nataraja Natya Vidyalaya was established in 1996. This institution is famous for Bharatanatyam dance classes and music classes.

In the SZCC, each zonal centre also works to promote and create exposure to other cultural zones of India by organising functions and inviting artists from other zones so that they can promote their culture, art and talent. The current Chairman of the SZCC is the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri RN Rami, and the Director is KK Gopalakrishnan, the renowned cultural historian, author and Tagore National Scholar. The SZCC is one of the seven zonal cultural zones in India, defined and provided with administrative infrastructure by the Government of India.

Member states of the South Zone Cultural Centre include:

1. Andhra Pradesh

2. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

3. Karnataka

4. Kerala

5. Lakshadweep

6. Puducherry

7. Tamil Nadu

8. Telangana

Other regional cultural centres in India include:

1. East Zone Cultural Centre, Kolkata

2. North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala, Punjab

3. West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur, Rajasthan

4. North East Zone Cultural Centre, Chümoukedima, Nagaland