Sri Ramakrishna Dev's Beloved Jalebi & White Boondi Delight Hooghly Locals

The traditional Jalebi and White Boondi of Kamarpukur in the Hooghly district of West Bengal have gained immense popularity, attracting people from far and wide. It is believed that these sweets were once the favourites of Sri Ramakrishna Dev himself and continue to be an integral part of the local festivals, ceremonies, and weddings.

During a visit to Manik Raja’s house, Sri Ramakrishna Dev famously exclaimed, “Though my stomach is full, I will eat since it’s Jalebi." Such enthusiasm for the sweet is shared by many locals like Mahadev Modak, who says, “Since childhood, we are eating this Jalebi. For every occasion of our family, we bring this mouth-watering Jalebi. Sri Ramakrishna Dev’s heritage, this Jalebi is cherished in our Kamarpukur."

The unique recipe for Kamarpukur’s Jalebi involves a blend of rice powder, Rambha Kalai powder, and gram flour. Once fried in refined oil, the Jalebi is soaked in sweet liquid for about 45 minutes, resulting in a delicious treat that can last for up to a week in the summer.

Another local favourite, White Boondi, has a special connection to Sri Ramakrishna Dev, who was reportedly the happiest when offered the dry, milky-white treat. Found exclusively in Kamarpukur, the mildly sweet and dry White Boondi is a staple at local celebrations and events.

