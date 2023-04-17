Trends :Solar Eclipse 2023 LiveKarnataka Election 2023 LIVERahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » Sri Ramakrishna Dev's Beloved Jalebi & White Boondi Delight Hooghly Locals

Sri Ramakrishna Dev's Beloved Jalebi & White Boondi Delight Hooghly Locals

The unique recipe for Kamarpukur's Jalebi involves a blend of rice powder, Rambha Kalai powder, and gram flour. Once fried in refined oil, the Jalebi is soaked in sweet juice for about 45 minutes, resulting in a deliciously sweet treat that can last for up to a week in the summer

Advertisement

Reported By: Subhojit.Ghosh

Local18

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 20:10 IST

West Bengal, India

It is believed that these sweets were once the favourites of Sri Ramakrishna Dev himself and continue to be an integral part of the local festivals, ceremonies, and weddings. (File Photo/News18)
It is believed that these sweets were once the favourites of Sri Ramakrishna Dev himself and continue to be an integral part of the local festivals, ceremonies, and weddings. (File Photo/News18)

The traditional Jalebi and White Boondi of Kamarpukur in the Hooghly district of West Bengal have gained immense popularity, attracting people from far and wide. It is believed that these sweets were once the favourites of Sri Ramakrishna Dev himself and continue to be an integral part of the local festivals, ceremonies, and weddings.

During a visit to Manik Raja’s house, Sri Ramakrishna Dev famously exclaimed, “Though my stomach is full, I will eat since it’s Jalebi." Such enthusiasm for the sweet is shared by many locals like Mahadev Modak, who says, “Since childhood, we are eating this Jalebi. For every occasion of our family, we bring this mouth-watering Jalebi. Sri Ramakrishna Dev’s heritage, this Jalebi is cherished in our Kamarpukur."

The unique recipe for Kamarpukur’s Jalebi involves a blend of rice powder, Rambha Kalai powder, and gram flour. Once fried in refined oil, the Jalebi is soaked in sweet liquid for about 45 minutes, resulting in a delicious treat that can last for up to a week in the summer.

Advertisement

Another local favourite, White Boondi, has a special connection to Sri Ramakrishna Dev, who was reportedly the happiest when offered the dry, milky-white treat. Found exclusively in Kamarpukur, the mildly sweet and dry White Boondi is a staple at local celebrations and events.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

first published: April 17, 2023, 20:10 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 20:10 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Wows In Red Dress At Citadel World Premiere In London, Joined By Hubby Nick Jonas; See Pics

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics