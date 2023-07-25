Srinagar to Get 'Balidaan Stambh' And 'Balidaan Chakra' for Fallen Soldiers; News18 Has Blueprint

A Balidaan Stambh and a Balidaan Chakra in the heart of Srinagar city are expected to come up by next year to pay tribute to fallen soldiers. News18 has now accessed the ambitious project’s blueprint. The Balidaan Stambh will be a pillar of about 12 metre height from the ground level to be built at the centre of the Balidaan Chakra, with the latter being spread over an area of about 950 sqm with a central circular walkway. There will also be Sculpture Candle Towers, an arch-featured circular wall, and a plaque wall to mention the names of the bravehearts.

The venue of these structures will be Srinagar’s Pratap Park, whose area of about 10,000 sqm will be landscaped for the project. Union home minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone last month during his Srinagar visit and the government of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir now wants the project to be completed within six months once the firm to build it is finalised.

Pratap Park is located in a prime area of Srinagar and is flanked on both sides by two important roads: Maulana Azad Road and Residency Road. Balidaan Stambh will be constructed towards the Regal link road end of Pratap Park.

The project’s objective is to show eternal gratitude to the heroes of various wars fought in J&K since Independence and the Balidaan Stambh will be made in commemoration of the fallen soldiers.